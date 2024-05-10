Unknown gunmen reportedly attacked a university in Kogi state and kidnapped some students

The Kogi state government, led by Usman Ododo, confirmed that nine students had been whisked away to an unknown location, but rescue operations were underway

The students, who were reading for their upcoming exams, were abducted from the Confluence University of Science and Technology

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi state has confirmed the abduction of nine students of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Okene.

Speaking on the attack, Governor Ododo assured the people of the state of the safe return of the abducted students.

Ododo's assurance was contained in a statement issued and signed by the state commissioner for information and communications, Kingsley Fanwo, on Friday, May 10, The Punch reported.

Fanwo disclosed that immediately after the report was received, the governor “activated the security architecture to track the kidnappers and ensure the abducted students are rescued, and the abductors apprehended.”

Fanwo stated that security operatives and local hunters were working to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students, Leadership reported.

The statement read:

“The Kogi State Government received a very disturbing news at about 21.00 hrs, Thursday, 9th May, 2024 that the Confluence University of Science and Technology was invaded by kidnappers.

How Kogi students were kidnapped

The students, who were reportedly reading for their upcoming exams, were abducted on Thursday night, May 9, after bandits swooped on the university.

The bandits reportedly came in through the bush, went into three lecture halls and began to shoot into the air to scare the students.

The vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdulraman Asipita, has confirmed the attack but did not give details of the number of students abducted.

Gunshots in Kogi community

