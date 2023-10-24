Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, hosted four governors from the South-West at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The South-West governors visited Akeredolu following his return from Germany on a medication vacation

Only Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke was missing during the visit on Tuesday, October 24

Ibadan, Oyo state - South-West governors visited their Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, in his private residence in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

As reported by The Punch, the visit took place on Tuesday, October 24.

The four governors who visited Akeredolu were Seyi Makinde of Oyo state; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state; and Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state.

Akeredolu has remained in Ibadan since he returned from his medical trip to Germany.

Akeredolu resumes duty after medical vacation abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Akeredolu said he will be alive to complete his second term in office in 2024.

The governor stated this after handing over his resumption letter to Olamide Oladiji, speaker of the assembly and provided a copy to Lucky Aiyedatiwa, deputy governor at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

He returned to Nigeria on Thursday, September 7 after a three-month medical vacation in Germany.

Akeredolu returns to Nigeria after 3 months in Germany

Legit.ng also reported that Akeredolu returned to Nigeria after spending three months of medical vacation in Germany.

Some sources revealed that the governor landed in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, in the early hours of Thursday, September 7.

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the first lady of Ondo state, shared the picture of the governor's return on her Twitter page on Thursday.

PDP kicks as APC gives details on Akeredolu's health

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, said the governor was "incapacitated" due to health reasons.

But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) kicked over the remark. The party claimed spokespersons of the governor have kept the people of the state in darkness and allowed the Adamu to carry out their jobs.

“He still looks very fragile”, Top source speaks on Akeredolu's health status

Akeredolu "still looks very fragile and skinny", a top source has informed Legit.

The source who worked in the governor's office told Legit.ng that Akeredolu's "managers" are "still packaging"

