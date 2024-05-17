FMN Golden Penny Foods Rewards Top Performing Dealers with N60 Million

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) has honoured the top dealers of its Golden Penny brand at an annual event

Source: UGC

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), through its iconic brand, Golden Penny, celebrated the exemplary performance of its top dealers at the Annual B2C Sales and Marketing Conference held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the prestigious Lagos Continental Hotel, awarding these dealers impressive cash prizes.

The spotlight of the evening was the grand awards ceremony, where exemplary dealers were bestowed with prestigious accolades. This recognition exemplifies FMN's commitment to nurturing strong partnerships and fostering a culture of excellence within the industry.

Leading the honorees was Alhaji. Idris Saleh, who emerged as the overall B2C dealer and earned a remarkable prize of 25 million naira for any CSR project of his choice.

Following closely behind, Alhaji. Abbas Yahaya Isah of Alkanawi Global Ventures secured the title of 1st runner-up B2C dealer, receiving a commendable prize of 20 million naira for a CSR project.

Alhaji. Lamidi Monsuru Ayoade of Ejide Ayinde Ventures was honoured as the 2nd runner-up B2C dealer, with a well-deserved prize of 15 million naira for his CSR project.

This reward is a testament to the Group’s commitment towards nurturing valuable partnerships and driving food self-sufficiency in Nigeria, an act that serves as a powerful motivator for dealers and distributors alike.

The generous incentives provided by FMN through the Golden Penny brand not only recognize the exemplary efforts of its partners but also aim to grease the wheels for another successful business year amidst prevailing economic constraints.

The Group acknowledges the pivotal role played by its partners and dealers in upholding food security and stability across the nation.

Their tireless dedication ensures the continued accessibility of high-quality, locally sourced food products to consumers throughout Nigeria, contributing significantly to the overall well-being of the populace.

The Annual B2C Sales and Marketing Conference stands as a testament to FMN's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and collaborative partnership.

As the company continues to chart new horizons in the ever-evolving landscape of the food industry, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower and recognise the invaluable contributions of its esteemed partners and dealers.

Source: Legit.ng