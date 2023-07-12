APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has disclosed that the ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is incapacitated

Adamu, while addressing states' chairmen of APC, disclosed that the governor is currently receiving treatments overseas

He further added that President Bola Tinubu was making a comprehensive consultation before unveiling his ministerial list

FCT, Abuja - Abdullahi Adamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, has said that the ailing Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo State, is currently incapacitated.

The APC national chairman made the revelation at a meeting between the state's chapters' chairmen and the party's national leadership, Daily Trust reported.

All you should know about the health of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

While addressing the state's chairman, the former senator disclosed that Governor Akeredolu is incapacitated and receiving treatment overseas.

His statement reads in part:

“We regret to announce the extreme incapacity of the Governor of Ondo state, who we understand has been hospitalised overseas. We wish and pray for him for a speedy recovery.”

Adamu also revealed that President Bola Tinubu is making extensive consultations as regards the ministerial list.

Akeredolu request for indefinite medical leave

The embattled APC national chairman's comment is coming at a time when the ailing Ondo State governor wrote to the state House of Assembly to request an extension of his medical leave indefinitely.

Please remember that Adekereolu, the chairman of the Southwest Governors' Forum, sent power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in June.

After being in and out of the hospital earlier, the governor promised to resume work this week but extended his medical leave indefinitely.

However, the governor and the APC have yet to clarify the nature of his sickness, and his absence has changed the permutation of the party ahead of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

