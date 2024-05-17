Pastor Adeboye’s Son Leke Quizzes Oyedepo’s Son, Isaac, on Why He Left Winners Chapel
- Bishop David Oyedepo's son, Pastor Isaac, has opened up on why he left Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel
- Pastor Isaac Oyedepo clarified his stance on whether he remains a member of Winners Chapel or not
- Bishop Oyedepo's son's comment about his ministry in the interview has stirred reactions from online users
Isaac Oyedepo, one of the sons of Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, recently shared why he left his father’s church.
In 2023, Isaac, a former youth pastor at Winners Chapel, made headlines after he announced his decision to launch his ministry, stirring reactions from the Christian community.
Isaac Oyedepo opens up about his ministry
Isaac, on "Confession Box," a podcast hosted by Leke Adeboye, Pastor EA Adeboye's son, clarified that he remains part of his Winners Chapel.
He, however, added that his decision to start a new ministry was a divine calling he felt compelled to follow.
“Why did you leave Winners? Why did you Living Faith? Did you even leave?” Leke queried Isaac.
Responding, Isaac said:
“I am still in Winners, I’m still in Living Faith, I’m still a member and a steward because of the assignment that God has given to us. I think we just overcomplicate very simple things.
“Before I came in full time to being a pastor, i was a member and what I see is that it was a transition. Nothing really changed but the challenge is seeing me on the alter ministering as a pastor. I am currently planted in a church in Abuja but then, I now have a liberty to pursued what God has asked and called me to do which I can’t do being a full time pastor.”
Watch the video below:
Bishop Oyedepo warns son
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Oyedepo advised his son, Pastor Isaac, as he sent him forth to start his ministry.
Oyedepo warned his son not to malign any ministry while discharging his ministerial duties.
The Winners Chapel founder stated this during the unveiling of the “Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries."
