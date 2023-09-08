Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has officially resumed duty as the executive governor of Ondo State after returning from medical vacation

Akeredolu had travelled to Germany in June and handed over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

The governor returned to Nigeria on Thursday, September 7 and handed over his resumption letter to Olamide Oladiji, speaker of the assembly

Oyo state, Ibadan - Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said he will be alive to complete his second term in office in 2024.

Akeredolu stated this after handing over his resumption letter to Olamide Oladiji, speaker of the assembly and provided a copy to Lucky Aiyedatiwa, deputy governor at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, TheCable reported.

"I will be alive to complete my full tenure": Akeredolu declares

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement issued by Richard Olatunde, his media aide on Friday, September 8.

He returned to Nigeria on Thursday, September 7 after a three-month medical vacation in Germany.

“I will be alive to complete my full tenure”, Akeredolu declares

While addressing his close aides and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at his residence in Ibadan, he said:

“So, because we had to land here in Ibadan first, I said I have to meet with house of assembly members here.

“We are here, and we are back. I am back, and by the grace of God, I will be alive to complete my full tenure in office. I want to tell you that I am back, and I will resume work immediately. This is my letter of resumption.”

According to Vanguard, the speaker, Oladiji confirmed Akeredolu’s resumption to office as Ondo state governor.

"The letter which was received today during the Parliamentary meeting of the House, the governor resumed duty today, Friday, 8th September,2023."

Akeredolu returns to Nigeria after 3 months in Germany

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akeredolu returned to Nigeria after spending three months of medical vacation in Germany.

Some sources revealed that the governor landed in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, in the early hours of Thursday, September 7.

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the first lady of Ondo state, shared the picture of the governor's return on her Twitter page on Thursday.

Source: Legit.ng