Akure, Ondo - Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo State, has reportedly returned to Nigeria after spending three months of medical vacation in Germany.

Some sources revealed that the governor landed in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, on Thursday morning, September 7.

Governor Akeredolu returns to Nigeria Photo Credit: Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

Source: Twitter

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng