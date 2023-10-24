Governor Seyi Makinde played host to some governors under the platform of the APC in Ibadan on Tuesday, October 24

The PDP governor held a brief meeting with Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) at his private office in Ibadan

The details of their meeting remain unknown, but reports have it that the APC governors were in the state to check up on their Ondo state counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, at his Ibadan residence

Oyo state, Ibadan - Governors of southwest states under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stopped by at Ibadan, Oyo state capital, on Tuesday, October 24.

The governors, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), were received by their Oyo state counterpart, Seyi Makinde.

As reported by The Nation, the governors who arrived separately at the Oyo state government Secretariat, Agodi Ibadan, were received by their host in his private office.

Sanwo-Olu, who arrived last in a chartered helicopter, later joined his counterparts.

The four governors who went into a brief private meeting at the Oyo state governor's office later drove out, Daily Trust report added.

At the time of this report, the governors' mission, or what the discussion would be about, was not made public.

Southwest Governors visit Akeredolu in Ibadan

Meanwhile, southwest governors earlier visited their Ondo state counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, in his private residence in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Legit.ng reported that the visit took place on Tuesday, October 24.

The four governors who visited Akeredolu were Seyi Makinde, Sanwo-Olu Abiodun and Oyebanji.

