BREAKING: Anxiety as Supreme Court Reserves Judgement in Appeal by Atiku, PDP Against Tinubu
Politics

BREAKING: Anxiety as Supreme Court Reserves Judgement in Appeal by Atiku, PDP Against Tinubu

by  Ridwan Adeola

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court on Monday, October 23, reserved judgement in the appeal by Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The appeal is against the September 6 judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) which affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

Atiku vs Tinubu/Supreme Court
The Supreme Court of Nigeria is hearing the opposition's appeal against President Tinubu. Photo credits: @NGRPresident, @atiku
Source: Facebook

According to The Nation, a seven-member panel of the court led by Justice John Okoro made the announcement after lawyers to parties adopted their briefs of argument and made final submissions.

Okoro said a date would be communicated to lawyers when the judgement is ready, Premium Times reported.

More to come...

