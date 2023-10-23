BREAKING: Anxiety as Supreme Court Reserves Judgement in Appeal by Atiku, PDP Against Tinubu
FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court on Monday, October 23, reserved judgement in the appeal by Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The appeal is against the September 6 judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) which affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.
According to The Nation, a seven-member panel of the court led by Justice John Okoro made the announcement after lawyers to parties adopted their briefs of argument and made final submissions.
Okoro said a date would be communicated to lawyers when the judgement is ready, Premium Times reported.
More to come...
