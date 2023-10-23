FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court on Monday, October 23, reserved judgement in the appeal by Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The appeal is against the September 6 judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) which affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria is hearing the opposition's appeal against President Tinubu. Photo credits: @NGRPresident, @atiku

According to The Nation, a seven-member panel of the court led by Justice John Okoro made the announcement after lawyers to parties adopted their briefs of argument and made final submissions.

Okoro said a date would be communicated to lawyers when the judgement is ready, Premium Times reported.

More to come...

