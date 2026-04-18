Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

JAMB: Art Student Who Scored 49 in CRS Posts His 2026 UTME Result, Asks People For Advice
People

JAMB: Art Student Who Scored 49 in CRS Posts His 2026 UTME Result, Asks People For Advice

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • An art student who just checked his 2026 UTME result has shared what he scored in the JAMB exam
  • He posted a screenshot of his score online, which revealed he scored just 49 in his CRS after his result came out
  • He mentioned the course he wishes to study at the university and asked people to advise him

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

An art student who sat for the 2026 UTME exam and scored 49 in CRS has posted his total JAMB score on his social media page.

He made the post after JAMB announced that the results of candidates who sat for the first UTME examination had been released.

Man posts 2026 utme result after scoring 49 in crs, goes viral
JAMB candidate shares 2026 result screenshot, asks people for advice. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Sergei Novak, Twitter/barladd
Source: Getty Images

JAMB: Man shares his 2026 UTME result

The JAMB X official handle and the spokesperson of the board also confirmed this in a statement made available on X and also explained how candidates can check their UTME score following the exam.

Read also

Man who checked his 2026 UTME score at midnight celebrates online, posts his JAMB result

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Reacting to this, @barladd, a young man who sat for the 2026 UTME exam, took to the comments section of the post to share his UTME result.

Details revealed that he scored just 49 in Christian Religious Studies (CRS).

He wrote:

"Do you think I’ll get Law? This is my first time writing JAMB. Did I do well?"
Art student reveals 2026 UTME score, total result sparks reactions online
Art student scores 49 in crs, posts 2026 UTME result online, seeks advice. Photo Source: Twitter/barladd
Source: Getty Images

He shared a screenshot showing the scores he got in the three other subjects and his total JAMB score, days after he wrote the exam.

Many people who saw the score he got in the JAMB examination took to the comments section to give him advice.

Reactions as man posts 2026 UTME result

@Iamolababs noted:

"You can’t get law with your score except you are seeking for admission in a private school."

@bnbaz14 said:

"Yes you can if you have good post UTME score they will add them together."

Read also

Lady sees her 2026 UTME result, posts the total score she got after writing her JAMB exam

@Iamolababs wrote:

"You can’t get law with your score except you are seeking for admission in a private school."

@Tanitoluwa26 noted:

"To be honest you did well, but it won't be enough to get law, change your course."

@4ktnextdoor said:

"Depends on the uni you applied for."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man who waited till midnight to check his 2026 UTME result shared a screenshot of his JAMB score online.

The candidate explained that he had written the JAMB exam several times without gaining admission into his dream course.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a 2026 UTME candidate shared his experience after seeing a question based on the English novel Lekki Headmaster. He said he was asked a question about a character named Bepo, which he found confusing.

Lady checks 2026 UTME result, shares scores

Read also

JAMB candidate shares exam experience, reveals question asked about Bepo in the Lekki Headmaster

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady who sat for the 2026 UTME has checked her JAMB result and shared her subject-by-subject scores in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics online.

The lady, who announced the result on her page, posted a screenshot showing her individual scores as well as her total mark. Her result sparked reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
JAMBNigerian YouthsPost-UTMEUnified Tertiary Matriculation Examination - UTME
Hot:
Izzy ogbeide Patrick walshe mcbrides Funny playstation names Dd osama Cdfib