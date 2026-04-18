An art student who just checked his 2026 UTME result has shared what he scored in the JAMB exam

He posted a screenshot of his score online, which revealed he scored just 49 in his CRS after his result came out

He mentioned the course he wishes to study at the university and asked people to advise him

An art student who sat for the 2026 UTME exam and scored 49 in CRS has posted his total JAMB score on his social media page.

He made the post after JAMB announced that the results of candidates who sat for the first UTME examination had been released.

JAMB candidate shares 2026 result screenshot, asks people for advice. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Sergei Novak, Twitter/barladd

Source: Getty Images

JAMB: Man shares his 2026 UTME result

The JAMB X official handle and the spokesperson of the board also confirmed this in a statement made available on X and also explained how candidates can check their UTME score following the exam.

Reacting to this, @barladd, a young man who sat for the 2026 UTME exam, took to the comments section of the post to share his UTME result.

Details revealed that he scored just 49 in Christian Religious Studies (CRS).

He wrote:

"Do you think I’ll get Law? This is my first time writing JAMB. Did I do well?"

Art student scores 49 in crs, posts 2026 UTME result online, seeks advice. Photo Source: Twitter/barladd

Source: Getty Images

He shared a screenshot showing the scores he got in the three other subjects and his total JAMB score, days after he wrote the exam.

Many people who saw the score he got in the JAMB examination took to the comments section to give him advice.

Reactions as man posts 2026 UTME result

@Iamolababs noted:

"You can’t get law with your score except you are seeking for admission in a private school."

@bnbaz14 said:

"Yes you can if you have good post UTME score they will add them together."

@Iamolababs wrote:

"You can’t get law with your score except you are seeking for admission in a private school."

@Tanitoluwa26 noted:

"To be honest you did well, but it won't be enough to get law, change your course."

@4ktnextdoor said:

"Depends on the uni you applied for."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man who waited till midnight to check his 2026 UTME result shared a screenshot of his JAMB score online.

The candidate explained that he had written the JAMB exam several times without gaining admission into his dream course.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a 2026 UTME candidate shared his experience after seeing a question based on the English novel Lekki Headmaster. He said he was asked a question about a character named Bepo, which he found confusing.

Lady checks 2026 UTME result, shares scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady who sat for the 2026 UTME has checked her JAMB result and shared her subject-by-subject scores in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics online.

The lady, who announced the result on her page, posted a screenshot showing her individual scores as well as her total mark. Her result sparked reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng