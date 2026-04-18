Anambra Police arrested suspected impersonator Eric Nwombu for posing as a JAMB coordinator and collecting candidates’ examination slips

Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga said the suspect was caught with eight UTME slips and a notebook containing candidates’ details

Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu confirmed the case was transferred for investigation and urged the public to report suspicious activities

The Nigeria Police Force in Anambra State has arrested a man suspected of posing as a coordinator of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The suspect, identified as Eric Nwombu, was apprehended on 14 April by operatives attached to the Inspector-General of Police Safe School Initiative.

Fake JAMB Coordinator Arrested as Details Emerge

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Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the arrest followed reports of suspicious activities at a cyber café in Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area, The Cable reported.

Suspect allegedly collected candidates’ examination slips

According to Ikenga, the suspect was accused of collecting 2026 JAMB examination slips from candidates who had visited the centre to verify their examination details.

“The arrest followed a report of how the suspect was collecting 2026 JAMB examination slips from students who had come to check their examination centres in a Cyber cafe, Atani,” he said.

He added that items recovered from the suspect included eight examination slips and a notebook containing names and examination numbers of candidates.

“Items recovered include eight JAMB examination slips and an exercise book containing names and examination numbers of students, which he could not satisfactorily account for,” Ikenga stated.

Attempt to flee thwarted by operatives

The police spokesperson explained that during initial questioning, the suspect claimed to be a JAMB coordinator assigned to the area, Premium Times reported

However, staff at the computer centre reportedly grew suspicious of his conduct and alerted security operatives.

“On sighting the operatives approaching, the suspect attempted to flee but was apprehended,” Ikenga said.

Investigation underway as police warn public

Ikenga disclosed that preliminary investigations had commenced and the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further action.

Fake JAMB Coordinator Arrested as Details Emerge

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Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Ikioye Orutugu, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting the credibility of public examinations.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities promptly, assuring that the police would continue to act decisively against fraud and impersonation.

JAMB speaks on hitches

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said only a limited number of issues were recorded during the ongoing 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), despite concerns raised by candidates and stakeholders.

JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, made the disclosure during an inspection visit to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre at the University of Ibadan in Oyo state.

According to him, the nationwide exercise has been largely smooth, with only a few centres affected by minor technical issues and power-related disruptions. The registrar noted that the board had successfully conducted examinations for more than 1.7 million candidates within three days, describing the overall process as efficient.

Source: Legit.ng