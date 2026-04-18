An interview granted by Ebuka with Burna Boy has surfaced online, as it drew the attention of fans to the singer

The interviewer, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, asked Burna Boy if he comes across as an arrogant person

The response the singer gave Ebuka has trended, as many have interpreted his reaction and shared observations about his personality

An interview that Afrobeat singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, had with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has surfaced online and drawn the attention of many music lovers.

The music star, who recently trended over his feud with Wizkid’s associate DJ Tunez, was a guest on Big Brother Naija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s show and was asked if he is arrogant.

Reactions as Burna Boy’s response trends after Ekuka asked if he is arrogant. Photo credit@burnaboygram/@ebuka

Source: Instagram

Reacting, Burna Boy asked the interviewer if he knew the meaning of arrogance. Ebuka responded that was why he asked the question.

Burna Boy further said that if Ebuka was asking such a question, it means he already knew the meaning of arrogance, adding that the media personality cannot ask a question whose meaning he does not know.

Ebuka reacts to Burna Boy’s question

In his response, Ebuka said he would ask ChatGPT, and Burna Boy replied that he should go ahead and that he would wait for the answer.

Fans paid attention to Burna Boy’s body language and stated that the way he looked at the interviewer suggested a lot that some of them cannot say.

Burna Boy trends over interview with Ekuka. Photo credit@buranboygram

Source: Instagram

According to them, he looked at Ebuka as if he was going to slap or beat him up with his favourite object.

A few others cautioned the singer, alleging that he is the reason “arrogance” became a word in the first place.

Some others stated that Burna Boy had already answered the question through his behaviour toward the interviewer.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Burna Boy's reaction

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the reaction of Buran Boy to his interviewer Ebuka. Here are some of the comments below:

@carphy_flinks commented:

"Na small remain make he deck Ebuka. See as his eyes quick change

@pheebskimnani_ shareed:

"Bro you are the reason why arrogance is even a word."

@simplykenny2 stated:

"He already answered the question."

@mheenarh__ wrote:

"His reaction already answered the question and Ebuka going to ChatGPT is sooo real."

@moo__rel said:

"Na small thing remain, Ebuka for chop hot slap for that question."

@johndutch6 reacted:

"He nearly march Ebuka o..the poor boy for don collect timber."

@_prelovedbycoco_ shared:

"He was ready to unleash, you can imagine the way he looked at Ebuka."

Seun Kuti blasts Wizkid FC over feud

Legit.ng had reported that Seun Kuti had continued to react to the way Wizkid’s fans were disrespecting his father, Fela, as he dragged them online.

He issued a stern warning to the fanbase and shared what he would do about their actions while making comparisons with other fan bases.

The Afrobeats star's associate, DJ Tunez, reacted to the video as Wizkid’s fans continued to drag Seun Kuti.

Source: Legit.ng