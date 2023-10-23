The Supreme Court begins hearing the appeals filed to challenge the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT)

Legit.ng reports that the tribunal affirmed the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February election

Legal fireworks are anticipated as lawyers representing the opposition candidates as well as that of the ruling party arrive at Nigeria's apex court in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Senior lawyers like the immediate past Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) have arrived at the Supreme Court ahead of the commencement of proceedings in the three appeals relating to the dispute over the 2023 Nigerian presidential election.

According to The Nation, Olanipekun, who walked into the courtroom around 8 a.m., is leading the legal team of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Election dispute: Battle begins at Supreme Court

Also in court are Mike Ozekhome (SAN), a member of the Atiku Abubakar/Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legal team; Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwan, SAN (member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) legal team; Steve Adehi, SAN, of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC) and Chukwuma Majukwu Umeh, SAN, of the legal team of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM).

Atiku, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP); and the APM, filed separate appeals at the apex court seeking to nullify the election of President Tinubu.

The Supreme Court communicated the hearing date through notices sent to all the parties, last Thursday.

Apart from faulting the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which affirmed Tinubu’s election, Atiku also filed for permission to tender a copy of Tinubu’s academic records released by the Chicago State University (CSU), USA, which he said showed that Tinubu submitted a forged CSU certificate to INEC.

