The Supreme Court is set to hear the appeals filed by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party against the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election.

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) had earlier dismissed the petition filed by Atiku and Obi over lack of evidence in their claims, but the PDP and the Labour Party candidates were not satisfied with the ruling, hence they headed to the Supreme Court.

Prophecies about Atiku, Tinubu. Obi's case at the Supreme Court Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

Ahead of the hearing at the apex court, different Christian leaders have predicted the outcome of the court, claiming their prophecies were accounts of revelations they have gotten from the spiritual realm.

Below are the top five of the prophecies:

Atiku, Obi, would be betrayed, Primate Ayodele

Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele said he foresaw Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi being betrayed politically by their associates.

Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, asked both opposition leaders to be wary.

He said:

“Atiku, Obi would be betrayed. I’m seeing (sic) that your major political associates will disappoint both of you. Atiku, Obi will be betrayed politically.”

“Atiku Can’t Win at Supreme Court”: Prophet Ikuru

The spiritual leader of the Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, said no amount of money spent by Atiku Abubakar would propel him to victory over President Bola Tinubu.

Ikuru spoke on the background of Atiku's claim that Tinubu falsified a certificate he purportedly obtained from the Chicago State University (CSU) in 1979 and submitted it to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prior to the 2023 presidential election.

He said:

“Those who know Atiku should go and tell Atiku that Atiku is wasting his precious time. No amount of money Atiku spends that he would win through the court. Let the president work.”

