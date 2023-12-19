Mixed reactions have greeted President Bola Tinubu's intervention in the political crisis rocking Rivers state

While some Nigerians applauded Tinubu for restoring peace and normalcy in Rivers state, a few Nigerians blamed Governor Sim Fubara for accepting the deal he struck with Nyesom Wike

However, a chieftain of the PDP, Dele Momodu, faulted Tinubu's move and noted it was all a plot to drive Nigeria to a one-party state

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has condemned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directives on the resolution of the Rivers state crisis.

This comes after Tinubu held a meeting with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and other stakeholders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday, December 18.

Legit.ng reported that part of the resolution reached was that all impeachment proceedings initiated against Governor Fubara by the State House of Assembly should be dropped immediately.

Another resolution reached upon at the meeting that has got members of the opposition talking was that the leadership of the Rivers Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule shall be recognised alongside 27 members who resigned from the PDP.

Reacting, some Nigerians chided Governor Fubara for accepting the peace truce presented by Tinubu and his vice, KasHim Shettima.

Speaking on the development, Dele Momodu, in a post shared on his Facebook page, argued that President Tinubu cannot preside over issues regarding both state and federal levels or internal wrangling regarding the opposition parties.

He added that Tinubu would have been applauded if he had the courage and fairness to call Wike to order and work as a federal minister rather than interfering with issues of Rivers state.

"The directives to RIVERS STATE by a Federal President is really absurd in legal terms... No President can be a Headmaster of both State and Federal," Momodu said.

