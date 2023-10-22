President Bola Tinubu has been urged to emulate the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in his education policies and ensure that education is free at the tertiary level.

Ibrahim Lateef, a fast-growing actor and a final-year Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ife student, made the call in an interview with Legit.ng.

Lateef laments the increase in high education charges

Lateef, known for making re-enactments of trending movies, urged the president to review his education policies that have led to the massive increase in the amount federal university students pay since he came into power.

President Tinubu signed the student loan bill into law less than a month after he resumed office. The bill would allow Nigerian students access to loans to finance their academic careers.

Since the bill's signing, federal universities have increased the amount students would pay per session, but the Presidency said the education at the higher institution level remained free.

High institution education remains free, Tinubu insists

David Adejo, the Ministry of Education's permanent secretary, said tuition fees at the federal universities remained free and that none of them could collect tuition fees.

Adejo said:

"What they collect is charges to cover the cost of accommodation, ICT, and power, among others. The Governing Councils of the Universities can approve such charges for them."

Why government must ensure education is free, actor Lateef explained

But Lateef said the increment in the university charges has been challenging on the shoulders of the students, particularly at a time that fuel subsidy is removed and many Nigerians are finding it difficult to have meals on their table.

He said:

"For the sake of legacies planted by Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the government needs to do well in ensuring the free education that the common man enjoys remains free."

