Plateau state governor, Caleb Mutfwang has denied reports that he had a meeting with President Bola Tinubu and chief justice of Nigeria (CJN)

Mutfwang described the report as spurious, untrue, malicious and capable of impugning the characters and personalities of the president and the CJN

Legit.ng reports that the ruling government in Plateau state noted that "no amount of grandstanding, cheap propaganda, or satanic press releases can change the will of God for Plateau state"

Jos, Plateau state - The Plateau state government has dismissed the insinuation that Governor Caleb Mutfwang boasted of securing his seat after meeting with President Bola Tinubu and the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday, December 19, the Plateau government said no meeting transpired between Tinubu, Ariwoola, and the governor who was sacked by the Appeal Court.

The Supreme Court will soon deliver judgement on the disputed Plateau election. Photo credits: @CalebMutfwang, @officialABAT, @shehu_mahdi

Plateau govt in bullish mood ahead

The state commissioner of information, Musa Ashoms, said in a statement that the allegation was a "groundless propaganda".

The Sun newspaper also noted Mutfwang's rebuttal.

The Plateau government's statement partly reads:

“Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang’s victory was resoundingly established on March 18, 2023, through the people’s popular votes and validated by INEC.

“No amount of grandstanding, cheap propaganda, or satanic press releases can change the will of God for Plateau state.

“Merchants of destabilisation don't understand that key stakeholders in society recognise His Excellency’s legitimacy. This is something to cheer about and not embark on a spree of negative campaigns.”

