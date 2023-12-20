Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum has rejected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 8-Point resolution on the Wike-Fubara rift

The elders accused President Tinubu of partiality in his intervention in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers state

The Forum said it would resist any resolution or directive that intends to undermine the principle of rule of law

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 8-Point resolution to settle the rift between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminialayi Fubara, contravened the constitution of the country.

The Forum accused President Tinubu of giving directives which favour Wike to the detriment of Fubara.

“The directives to the parties were one-sided in favour of Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and at the detriment of the Governor, Siminialayi Fubara and the good people of Rivers state.”

This was contained in a communique read by former governor, His Excellency, Chief Rufus Ada George at the end of its emergency meeting on Tuesday, December 19.

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Imran Muhammad, shared the statement via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @Imranmuhdz.

The elders expressed concerns over perceived constitutional violations, separation of powers issues, and one-sided directives in Tinubu's intervention in the political crisis in Rivers state.

The forum rejected the resolutions and emphasized the need to uphold the rule of law and constitutional democracy.

“Therefore any resolution or directive that intends to undermine the principle of separation of powers and the rule of law is unacceptable, null and void and will be resisted, using all constitutional means at our disposal.”

Rivers elders speak on pro-Wike lawmakers’ premeditated court ruling to impeach Fubara

