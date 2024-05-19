A Nigerian herbalist has narrated the revelation he had ahead of Sunday's final English Premier League (EPL) games

The race for the EPL title would be decided on the final day, with many tipping Manchester City to win a fourth straight crown

However, the pastor-turned-herbalist saw something very contrasting in his revelation and expressed confidence that things would play out that way

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Hours before the final games of the English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday, May 19, a Nigerian herbalist, Oyewusi Oluyinka Abayomi, has shared a revelation he had about who would win the title.

Oluyinka, who resigned as a pastor of Winners Chapel after 16 years, hinted at the winner of the EPL title in a Facebook post.

Oyewusi Oluyinka Abayomi said he saw the outcome of the EPL final day in a revelation. Photo Credit: Yinka Oyewusi, X/@Arsenal, @ManCity

Source: Facebook

"Man City final match has been sold. Congratulations to Arsenal!" his Facebook post on Sunday, May 19 read.

Herbalist shares revelation he had

Legit.ng reached out to Oluyinka to enquire why he said Manchester City sold the match and further asked if he 'had seen it in the spirit." His reply:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"Yes. I saw it that EPL trophy wasn't for Man City."

Speaking further about his revelation, Oluyinka told Legit.ng that he was not sleeping when it came.

"I see things when I'm not sleeping or closing my eyes. I saw Man City players as dwarfs on the field. That means the trophy won't be theirs.

"My goddess doesn't allow me to play sports betting; I would have placed a bet on it."

Lady's 2023 dream about EPL trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady's 2023 dream about the team to lift the EPL trophy in 2024 had resurfaced and gone viral.

While many sports pundits and fans have tipped Pep Guardiola's side to win the EPL for a fourth straight season, Ifeoluwani's dream suggests they are in for a shocker. In a tweet on X on December 4, 2023, Ifeoluwani said she dreamt that Arsenal were two points behind Manchester City before the final game of the season.

However, in her dream, Manchester City lost their final match against West Ham United, and Arsenal won theirs, courtesy of a last-minute header from Gabriel, handing them the league title.

Source: Legit.ng