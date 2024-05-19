"The Trophy Won't Be Theirs": Herbalist Shares What He Saw Hours to Man City and Arsenal EPL Matches
- A Nigerian herbalist has narrated the revelation he had ahead of Sunday's final English Premier League (EPL) games
- The race for the EPL title would be decided on the final day, with many tipping Manchester City to win a fourth straight crown
- However, the pastor-turned-herbalist saw something very contrasting in his revelation and expressed confidence that things would play out that way
Hours before the final games of the English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday, May 19, a Nigerian herbalist, Oyewusi Oluyinka Abayomi, has shared a revelation he had about who would win the title.
Oluyinka, who resigned as a pastor of Winners Chapel after 16 years, hinted at the winner of the EPL title in a Facebook post.
"Man City final match has been sold. Congratulations to Arsenal!" his Facebook post on Sunday, May 19 read.
Herbalist shares revelation he had
Legit.ng reached out to Oluyinka to enquire why he said Manchester City sold the match and further asked if he 'had seen it in the spirit." His reply:
"Yes. I saw it that EPL trophy wasn't for Man City."
Speaking further about his revelation, Oluyinka told Legit.ng that he was not sleeping when it came.
"I see things when I'm not sleeping or closing my eyes. I saw Man City players as dwarfs on the field. That means the trophy won't be theirs.
"My goddess doesn't allow me to play sports betting; I would have placed a bet on it."
Lady's 2023 dream about EPL trends
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady's 2023 dream about the team to lift the EPL trophy in 2024 had resurfaced and gone viral.
Arsenal or Man City? Man who correctly predicted AFCON winner shares dream about club to win 2024 PL
While many sports pundits and fans have tipped Pep Guardiola's side to win the EPL for a fourth straight season, Ifeoluwani's dream suggests they are in for a shocker. In a tweet on X on December 4, 2023, Ifeoluwani said she dreamt that Arsenal were two points behind Manchester City before the final game of the season.
However, in her dream, Manchester City lost their final match against West Ham United, and Arsenal won theirs, courtesy of a last-minute header from Gabriel, handing them the league title.
