The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu said Igbos have accepted President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's constitutionally elected President

Iwuanyanwu said President Tinubu can use his powers to release IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from prison

He added that the Supre Court judgement did not bother the Igbos because it was not the apex court they appealed to but President Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release the leader of the deposed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Iwuanyanwu said that the Igbo people have accepted President Tinubu as the constitutionally elected President of the country, The Punch reported.

Nnamdi Kanu: Ohanaeze appeals to Tinubu to release IPOB leader Photo Credit: Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor

Source: Facebook

He said this during an interview with Arise Television on Sunday, December 17.

The Igbo leader added that the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Terrorism trial of Kanu does not bother them.

He explained that their appeal was to President Tinubu and not the apex court.

“The Supreme Court judgment doesn’t bother us because the Judge is supposed to interpret the law and carry our justice.

“We actually didn’t appeal to the Supreme Court; the appeal we made was to the President. Our President, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, that’s the person to whom we actually made the appeal, and I believe that our President will realise that if all Igbos are saying one thing, then there must be something in it.

Supreme Court gives verdict on Kanu's fate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the Supreme Court dismissed the judgement of the Court of Appeal that discharged and acquitted Kanu on the case of treason levelled against him by the federal government.

According to the Supreme Court, Kanu was illegally brought to Nigeria from Kenya after he jumped bail. Such would not have happened if the embattled leader of IPOB had not jumped the jurisdiction to continue his trial.

3 Key Points from Supreme Court's Judgement on Nnamdi Kanu

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court on Friday, December 15, ordered the continuation of the trial of Kanu

Legit.ng captures 3 key points from the apex court's judgement.

Source: Legit.ng