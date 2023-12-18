Global site navigation

Nnamdi Kanu: Ohanaeze Reveals Why Igbos Are Not Bothered by Supreme Court Judgement
Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu: Ohanaeze Reveals Why Igbos Are Not Bothered by Supreme Court Judgement

by  Adekunle Dada
  • The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu said Igbos have accepted President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's constitutionally elected President
  • Iwuanyanwu said President Tinubu can use his powers to release IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from prison
  • He added that the Supre Court judgement did not bother the Igbos because it was not the apex court they appealed to but President Tinubu

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release the leader of the deposed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Iwuanyanwu said that the Igbo people have accepted President Tinubu as the constitutionally elected President of the country, The Punch reported.

Nnamdi Kanu: Ohanaeze reveals why Igbos are not bothered by Supreme Court judgement
Nnamdi Kanu: Ohanaeze appeals to Tinubu to release IPOB leader
Source: Facebook

He said this during an interview with Arise Television on Sunday, December 17.

The Igbo leader added that the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Terrorism trial of Kanu does not bother them.

He explained that their appeal was to President Tinubu and not the apex court.

“The Supreme Court judgment doesn’t bother us because the Judge is supposed to interpret the law and carry our justice.
“We actually didn’t appeal to the Supreme Court; the appeal we made was to the President. Our President, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, that’s the person to whom we actually made the appeal, and I believe that our President will realise that if all Igbos are saying one thing, then there must be something in it.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the Supreme Court dismissed the judgement of the Court of Appeal that discharged and acquitted Kanu on the case of treason levelled against him by the federal government.

According to the Supreme Court, Kanu was illegally brought to Nigeria from Kenya after he jumped bail. Such would not have happened if the embattled leader of IPOB had not jumped the jurisdiction to continue his trial.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court on Friday, December 15, ordered the continuation of the trial of Kanu

Legit.ng captures 3 key points from the apex court's judgement.

