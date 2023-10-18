PDP flagbearer has again moved to convince the Supreme Court to submit fresh evidence against Bola Tinubu

Atiku urged the court to ignore technicalities and allow him to present additional evidence to further support his case to prove Tinubu submitted a forged certificate to INEC during the poll

The former VP reminded the court that presenting forged documents by any candidate during elections is a serious issue that must not be allowed to be swept under the carpet

The flagbearer of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has again asked the Supreme Court to jettison technicality and grant his application for leave to tender fresh and additional evidence.

Atiku has made a fresh plea in his case against Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

Source: Facebook

Atiku moves against Tinubu at the Supreme Court

Atiku on Wednesday, October 18, urged the Supreme Court to allow him to present fresh evidence to support his claim that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, submitted forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the poll.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Atiku predicated his plea on the grounds that presenting forged documents by any candidate, especially by one for the highest office in the land, is a grave constitutional issue that must not be encouraged.

The former Vice President stated this in his reply on point of law to Tinubu’s objection to granting leave for Atiku to present the fresh evidence before the apex court, Channels TV reported.

