Mohbad's widow, Omowunmi Aloba, got the internet buzzing with a recent post she shared on her social media

The grieving wife taunted Nigerians with a series of harsh occurrences surrounding her life since the death of her husband

Wunmi's concise statement got to the nerves of many as they lashed out at her with demands about her son Liam Aloba's DNA result

Omowunmi Aloba, the wife of the late Nigerian artist Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, best known as Mohbad, has stirred another DNA conversation with an online post.

In a concise message, the grieving woman taunted Nigerians and noted that she hoped they learned their lessons in life.

Mohbad's wife stirs another conversation around her son's DNA. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Wunmi used her Instagram story to pass a short message inviting many to learn from the insufferable pain she has endured in the past eight months.

The mother of one in her post wrote:

"I hope y'all are learning life?"

Nigerians react to Mohbad's wife's post

Her statement elicited a range of reactions from internet users, with some calling her out for not providing a DNA result for her son yet.

See the reactions below:

tsongamega:

"Cho Cho Cho. Drop DNA results werey!!"

prettydavidoflagos:

"This babe dey use us catch cruise I swear."

wise_entertainer:

"Go and do DNA joor ."

dmul2:

"The court order you needed has been served since and you have not done it, well no law in Nigeria so u can say what u want confidently as corrupt police pikin."

kizzyboywizzy:

"So in conclusion, will Mohbad be proud of the wife he married???? Nna I too feel for that guy."

special_ardewestern:

"OMO if say she do that DNA the world will support you AJE ❗️ even self you go don they see way go clear …nah you just they prolong this matter."

i4mnotyourguy:

"You’re do not define a good partner. In a sane country where things work right. You’re suppose to be the first suspect even if you did it or not."

Mohbad’s sister-in-law denies Wunmi and mother

Karimot, the late singer's wife's sister, has brazenly declared that she no longer wants to share blood ties with the young widow, Wunmi.

She stated that she had disowned both Wunmi and their mother and revealed that despite standing by her sister's side throughout the trying times of Mohbad's sudden death, the mother of one was stabbing her in the back.

She claimed that Wunmi had misled the public about some issues surrounding her husband's death.

