Ovation publisher and PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu has explained the reason he cannot support President Boal Tinubu regarding his certificate battle with Atiku Abubakar

Momodu said he cannot defend forgery hence Fani-Kayode who is a lawyer and also an APC chieftain, understands better, and that is why he kept mum on the matter

The PDP chieftain concluded that President Bola Tinubu needs to apologise to Nigerians and just move on to avoid further drama in the polity

FCT, Abuja - Dele Momodu, the spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has criticised those defending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his certificate controversy.

Dele Momodu alleged Fani-Kayode is aware Tinubu forged his certificate. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dele Momodu

Source: Facebook

Momodu reveals why APC chieftain Fani-Kayode is mum about Tinubu CSU saga

Recall that and the PDP alleged that Tinubu had a forged certificate to submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) despite the Chicago State University (CSU) swearing to an affidavit that he graduated from the institution and shared his transcript with the public.

Tinubu and Atiku’s camps have been at loggerheads over the matter since it has been in the public domain after a United States magistrate ordered CSU to release the certificate to Atiku.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking on the development through a video, Momodu lambasted those asking him to support Tinubu because they are friends but said he could not align with forgery.

The publisher of the Ovation Magazine said even lawyers know better that it is difficult to defend forgery, and that is why former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has not spoken in support of Tinubu, Daily Trust reported.

“Stop surrounding yourself with sycophants who don’t know anything. There are more intelligent people in Nigeria who will advise you. Go and find them. They are there,” he said.

The PDP chieftain added:

“Nobody can justify forgery, nobody! Lawyers know that anyway so I’m sure that people like Fani-Kayde, know. They can’t justify it, that’s why they are all keeping quiet now.”

Tinubu vs Atiku: "It should not take 5 minutes to establish facts", Dele Momodu

Meanwhile, Dele Momodu defended his employer, Atiku Abubakar, over the certificate saga.

Some Nigerians are asking Atiku to explain the differences between his name on the certificate he presented to INEC, but Momodu said the pictures of his classmates should answer the questions in five minutes.

Tinubu speaks on Atiku's allegation about discrepancies in his certificate

Earlier, President Tinubu said that the alleged discrepancies in his academic credentials were the handwork of his political opponent, Atiku Abubakar, PDP flagbearer.

Tinubu said Atiku plotted the allegations against him because of his and the PDP's failure to secure credible evidence to justify his claim that he (Tinubu) was not qualified to take part in the 2023 presidential election.

APC spokesperson reveals Peter Obi, Atiku's fate at Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mr Olawale Sadare, Oyo APC spokesperson, predicted the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement in the case filed by Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party against Tinubu's victory.

Sadare disclosed that Atiku and Obi have no genuine case against Tinubu.

According to him, the presidential hopefuls are only in court to get more support; hence, Tinubu will defeat them.

Source: Legit.ng