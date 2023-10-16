President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been at the receiving end of criticisms from those who do not support him

This is as a result of the controversy surrounding the Chicago State University (CSU) certificate the institution said he obtained in 1979

Legit.ng reports that Omokri spoke in a video where he explained why he is backing President Tinubu on the CSU controversy and where his political allegiance is

Chicago, USA - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Reno Omokri, has said he remains a member of the main opposition party.

Omokri in a video shared on his YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) pages on Monday, October 16, said he is not supporting President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Omokri quashes claims he's "abandoned" Atiku. Photo credits: Reno Omokri, Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

"I remain with Atiku": Omokri

He stated that he has validated President Tinubu's Chicago State University (CSU) certification since September 2022.

His words:

"A number of people have made this allegation against me that I have abandoned the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and I'm now supporting President Bola Tinubu. And the reason why they are saying this is that I have refused to join the Chicago certificate bandwagon.

"They promote it as if it's a new thing. My mouth has not changed - to use the local parlance.

"I want you guys to realise that I maintained before the election that President Bola Tinubu attended and graduated the Chicago State University, and this stance is not a new stance. This is my stance since September 19, 2022, when I went to Chicago State University personally and verified myself that this man attended the school. The current president of Nigeria, male.

"Why have they now saying that I have abandoned my presidential candidate? I haven't. That does not mean that I support Tinubu.

"I want to help Nigerians to understand how politics should be played. Politics should be played on the basis of truth."

