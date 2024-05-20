The United Kingdom aviation authorities have raised alarm over the violation of aviation safety by Air Peace

The United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority reported that the Nigerian airline failed to adhere to some safety procedures

Specifically, the UK CAA said no operational approval of Electronic Flight Bag Functions affecting the safe operation of the aircraft

The United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) has written to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), saying that Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has allegedly violated some aviation safety regulations.

The development comes three months after the Nigerian airline began the Lagos-London route.

UK reports Air Peace over safety violations

Two compulsory outcome reports on Air Peace have been reportedly sent to the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority.

According to reports, the UK regulator, the UK CAA, forwarded the complaints to the NCAA.

The letter of complaint from the UK regulator to NCAA was titled ‘United Kingdom SAFA Ramp Inspection Report with reference number CAA-UK-2024-0217 and NATS Management Safety Management System Safety Report’.

Punch reports that the NCAA has also written to Air Peace to clarify the issues raised by the UK CAA.

Dated May 14, 2024, the letter was signed by the NCAA General Manager of Operations, Capt O.O Lawani, with reference number NCAA/DOLTS/APL/Vol.11/03624 and titled, ‘United Kingdome SAFA Ramp Inspection Report,' Leadership reports.

NCAA seeks Air Peace clarification

Reports say that in the letter, the NCAA said the UK aviation authorities called its attention to the lack of operational approval of Electronic Flight Bag Functions affecting the safe operation of the aircraft. The captain of the flight admitted that an Electronic Flight Bag was being used for navigational reasons.

The Nigerian aviation authorities noted that the UK CAA said in its letter that there was no mounting device for the EFB and no charging points or battery for backup.

The Nigerian airline recently began operating the Lagos-London route from Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos under the Bilateral Air Services Agreement that Nigeria has with the UK.

The airline recently announced that it will soon commence Nigeria-US operations as part of moves to expand its operations outside Africa.

The chief executive officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has stated that the airline is willing to add more flights to the seven daily flights that Air Peace now operates from Nigeria to Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom.

He said that Air Peace has set its sights on growing its global reach, especially with plans to start operating flights from Abuja to New York and Houston by the end of 2024.

In addition, Onyema disclosed the airline's desire to purchase more planes to fund its aggressive growth strategies, including acquiring three Boeing 777s for prospective lines to Houston and New York.

Air Peace begins connecting Nigerian cities to London

Legit.ng previously reported that Air Peace has now extended its passenger connections offer to London from Abuja, Asaba, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Warri, and Port Harcourt, following the success of its Lagos-London service.

This means that travelers from the states on the list can seamlessly travel to Lagos, where they can connect with Air Peace to reach London, and their bags will arrive at Gatwick airport.

Following the announcement, Nigerians expressed enthusiasm, saying that if the service is seamless, Air Peace will have an advantage over other carriers on the route.

