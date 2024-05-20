Following Manchester City's record-breaking fourth Premier League title win, star midfielder Rodri shared his thoughts on the team's remarkable achievement, which quickly went viral on TikTok

In the video, Rodri attributed the team's consecutive league wins to the players' unwavering mentality, citing their unrelenting desire to emerge victorious in every match

He elaborated on this winning mindset, explaining that while their opponents often aimed to secure a draw at best, Manchester City's players were driven to win every game, every time

Rodri speaks on Man city's mentality. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

While other teams aimed to scrape by with a draw, Manchester City's players were fueled by an insatiable desire to win every match, every time - a mentality that propelled them to greatness, @optussport.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Amanuel Ashagire said:

“As arsenal fan he's 10009% true.”

Biyah J wrote:

“Mark my word.. if Arsenal don't invest on bringing world class players... we will always bow our head with anger! mcity built giant club with cash E and secured the trophy 4 in row!”

Omar commented:

“Arsenal more netspend than city btw.”

User839389393838389393:

The Mentality of this .Remember the game against Madrid..he said" i only saN One team.”

D_Cityboi:

“They didn't come to win at the Etihad that day and it was so obvious with the way they played. City wouldn't do the same if they went to the Emirates!”

User83939399393939393’

“To be honest, the difference is 115 charges.”

Eyasu Abere:

“You have to resort to that sometimes.”

Moha adam:

“When you win the league everything you've said is true thats it.”

Joserayo93:

“RODRI!! SCORES THE MOST IMPORTANT GOALS FOR CITY!!!!”

Mona:

“Money and nothing Else!”

Dreamchaserlukai:

“So money make players play good, I need to understand you.”

Kachi:

“This right here is the truth.”

Football Facts Hq:

“No team has 115 charges as well except man city.”

Rajomy:

“Rodru is everything in man city.”

RVD fan:

“If he wins the euros with Spain i would say yes whats he saying is right but we <now 115 charges.”

