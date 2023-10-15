Supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu have accused Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of forgery over a name he formerly used, Sadiq Abubakar

Atiku confirmed that he used Sadiq Abubakar to sit for his WAEC and after passing the examination, he swore to an affidavit to say he was the same person as Atiku Abubakar

A prominent public affairs commentator, Professor Farooq Kperogi, has waded into the controversy and defended the PDP presidential candidate

Chicago, USA - Prof. Farooq Kperogi, a prominent US-Nigerian columnist, has said going by “available facts”, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, did not forge documents presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu’s followers, in their bid to get even with Atiku, dredged up the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidates's post-secondary school name change and are attempting to pass it off as evidence of school certificate forgery against him.

Name discrepancy: 'Atiku probably chose tautonymous route'

Reacting, Kperogi Kperogi suggested that the claim does not hold water.

He wrote in his column on Saturday, October 14:

“Atiku probably chose the tautonymous route (pre-secondary school). I don’t know how he came about the name Atiku, but it is the Nigerian domestication of the Arabic name Atiq, which means “ancient.” Some people say it means “freed.” Bangladeshis bear it as Atiqur and Arabs bear it as Atiqullah.

“More than anything, though, he swore an affidavit in real time to legalise this change of name.

"The same can’t be said for Bola Tinubu whom we’ve learned was initially known as Lamidi Amoda Sangodele.”

Different names on Atiku’s WAEC result

