Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has responded to allegations that he forged his secondary school certificate with the name "Sadiq Abubakar" in his O'level certificate.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, confirmed that his O'level carried the name "Sadiq Abubakar" but swore an affidavit after he passed his exam to change his name.

Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the PDP, confirmed Atiku's response via a social media post on Tuesday, October 10.

His post on X reads:

"The APC busybodies have been bombarding me with allegations of forgery against my Principal, ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR (GCON) which I immediately forwarded to him and here is his copious response: "Yes I used Sadiq Abubakar to sit for my WAEC and after passing my exams I went to swear an affidavit to say I am the same person as ATIKU Abubakar. I went to ABU as Atiku Abuakar and passed my Exams as Atiku Abubakar.

"Interviewed as Atiku Abubakar by the Federal Civil Service Commission and hired into the Customs Service as Atiku Abubakar. So where is forgery there?" - ATIKU ABUBAKAR."

