A PDP supporter, Hon Rilwan, has called for an "operation show your principal’s classmate challenge"

Hon Rilwan said the challenge is for the APC, PDP, Labour Party and NNPP supporters and Photoshop is not allowed

He uploaded the photo of the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar with his classmates in 1965 and asked for a retweet

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) simply identified as Hon Rilwan has challenged supporters of President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP to post a photo(s) of their principal.

In a post he shared on his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @rilwan_ola01, the Atiku’s supporter said Photoshop is not allowed.

Atiku's supporter call for "Operation Show Your Principal’s Classmate Challenge” Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

“Operation show me your principal’s classmate challenge.

Note: fraud and photoshop is not allowed

This is a challenge for PDP, LP, NNPP and APC supporters if it sure for you

Retweet and make it trend

I go first

This is Atiku and his classmates”

Atiku's media aide, Phrank Shaibu, shared photos of the former vice president with his classmates via his X handle @phrankangel

"When u attend a spiritual school & graduate b4 d school is established, how can u have classmates? This is one photo that the associates of a certain serial #forger wished they have!. #ShamelessBats"

Nigerians react

@KennyNuga

what was Atiku Abubakar’s name when he sat for his WAEC in 1965 ?

was it Sadiq Abubakar ?

@KennyNuga added

It could have sound appropriate if he used

“Atiku Sadiq Abubakar”

but he only used ‘Sadiq Abubakar’ which makes it suspicious

@ObaTojo

Who is Siddiq?

@Mr_Jags01

Show us if your principal ever receive something like this we all know Siddiq is not Sadiq and Atiku Abubakar used a look alike to get employed into NCS back then

@chibuzo_mikel

Let's see the name. That's the koko. Does this picture belong to Atiku Abubakar or Siddiq Abubakar or Sadiq Abubakar?

@Mr_Jags01

And let us know the authenticity of the picture if it was shot in Nigeria or Cameroon name forger and Cameroonian citizen by birth can't be president of Nigeria make he join Samuel etoo.

@sheu922

Let Siddiq Abubakar answer the following questions: where is the affidavit he claimed to have sworn to after passing his exams before he joined Customs? Why "after passing the exams" and not before taking the exams? What is the date on the affidavit?

@DipoSpeak

It’s good to see Sadiq Abubakar in the photograph but unfortunately the person who want to become the president is Atiku Abubakar , so where is Mr Atiku Abubakar certificate ???

@El_Khalifa_1

Frame 1: Peter Obi on red dot ( Class 4) at CKC Onitsha in 1977.

Frame 2: Peter Obi back to his Alma matta in Nov.2022 as often.

I now pass the to BAT supporters.

"Tinubu Fell From The Sky; He Has No Classmates": Atiku Claims, Files Fresh Suit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Atiku's media aide, Shaibu said his principal has filed a separate case No. 23-5099 (N. D. III.) at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against President Bola Tinubu in the United States.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, August 6, this informed the decision of the former Vice-President to withdraw an existing case before a circuit court in Illinois.

He maintained that Tinubu’s academic records from primary school till university remained questionable, hence the President’s failure to identify a single former classmate.

Source: Legit.ng