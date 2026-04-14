ADC chieftain Amb. Lotanna Ikebunwa has dismissed the South-East governors’ endorsement of President Tinubu as personal decisions

South-East former governors who endorsed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid cited governance and infrastructure claims

Ikebunwa, however, outlined a constituency development plan while declaring confidence in securing victory in the 2027 elections

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and House of Representatives aspirant for Nnewi North, Nnewi South, and Ekwusigo federal constituency in the 2027 general election, Amb. Lotanna Ikebunwa has made a fresh political statement.

ADC chieftain reacts to South-East ex-governors backing Tinubu. Photo: Mokwugo, X/Magixlamy

Source: UGC

According to him, former governors of the South-East region who recently endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term are acting on their own, not on behalf of the people of the region.

The "South East Former Governors Forum" was formally inaugurated in Enugu on April 7, 2026.

Led by David Umahi, current Minister of Works and former governor of Ebonyi state, the group endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027, citing his "inclusive appointments" and "infrastructural revolution" in the southeast.

Ikebunwa made the declaration in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Saturday, April 11, in Nnewi, on the occasion of the inauguration of "Good Governance Initiative," an ADC Support Group, as well as presentation of his 4-year developmental plan for Nnewi federal constituency.

South-East politics heats up over Tinubu endorsement

Ikebunwa criticised the former governors for not speaking out on perceived injustices and marginalisation in the South-East. He said they instead backed an administration that has had little or no positive impact on the lives of Igbo people.

His words: "The former Southeast governors are moneybags. Anybody who has the interest of Nigeria at heart cannot be doing such an endorsement. They're not speaking on behalf of the Southeast people - their endorsements are personal to them."

"A lot of Nigerians have joined ADC because Nigerians are clamouring for change. But anybody can go anywhere, collect money, and declare support for anybody; but that has nothing to do with the Igbo people."

Earlier in his speech during the inauguration of the "Good Governance Initiative," Ikebunwa unveiled his 12-point legislative and developmental agenda, which he tagged "Four Years Developmental Plan For Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo."

He noted that the constituency is one of the most dynamic and productive economic zones in the state and Nigeria. However, he regretted that its potential has not been matched with commensurate government presence, strategic investment, or effective representation at the national level.

He said he entered the race with a clear vision, proven capacity, integrity, and a genuine love for the people, adding that he would champion people-focused policies, sponsor impactful bills, and attract constituency projects and strategic interventions to drive economic prosperity.

ADC Chieftain Dismisses South-East Ex-Governors’ Endorsement Of Tinubu: “They’re On Their Own”. Photo: Mokwugo

Source: UGC

Ikebunwa vows ADC victory over rivals

Amb. Ikebunwa, a grassroots politician and youth leader, said he is familiar with all aspirants from different political parties in the constituency and, if given the ADC ticket for the House of Representatives election, would defeat them and secure victory for the party in the general elections.

He said, "I know the aspirants campaigning from different political parties for this same position, and I am the only aspirant who can defeat all of them. If handed the flag of ADC, I'll lash candidates of APC, APGA, and others, and secure victory for ADC."

On his ability to beat the incumbent House of Representatives member to secure the ADC ticket, Amb. Ikebunwa said,

"During the 2023 general election that took the incumbent to the House of Representatives, he lost his polling unit and his ward. The votes that gave him victory came from my community, Nnewi. So, I will still beat him."

Earlier in his opening remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Ibeokonkwo Michael, regretted that for long, successive political representatives have cheated the people.

He commended the convener of the Good Governance Initiative for being at the forefront of championing good governance and suggested that he should be supported to move higher on the ladder, where he can render broader humanitarian services to the people.

The high point of the occasion was when Ikebunwa donated a plot of land worth ten million naira to a women's support group, "Peaceful Ladies," to support their activities.

Coordinator of Peaceful Ladies, Ngozi Anuligo, thanked Amb. Ikebunwa for presenting himself for the service of Nnewi federal constituency, and assured him of the group's support.

ADC, PDP leaders hold Abuja meeting

Previously, Legit.ng reported that opposition leaders from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including Atiku Abubakar, met in Abuja to discuss strategies ahead of the 2027 elections.

The closed-door meeting, which also featured Senator David Mark and Governor Seyi Makinde, focused on possible collaboration to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Source: Legit.ng