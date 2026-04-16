A parent has raised concerns over her daughter’s assigned UTME 2026 CBT centre in Jos after the reprint release

The mother of the teenager questioned JAMB’s placement system and cited safety fears over the examination location

Nigerians have reacted online as opinions have differed over security assurances and possible centre reassignment

A Nigerian parent has expressed concern over her daughter’s examination centre following the release of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) slips.

Safety worries emerge as parent questions daughter’s JAMB centre assignment in Jos. Photo: Klingret Patience Anthony, X/osita_chidoka

Source: Facebook

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently opened its reprint portal, allowing candidates to check their Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres, examination dates, and reporting times ahead of the nationwide exam.

But in a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 15, Klingert Patience Anthony raised alarm over her daughter’s assigned location after reviewing the slip.

According to her, the family became worried when they discovered that the teenager had been posted to an examination centre in a different part of Jos, despite living in Jos South, with the centre reportedly located in Jos North.

“My husband and I have been deeply concerned since last night,” she wrote.

“We noticed that her exam centre is located in a Hausa settlement. Given the recent reports of insecurity and missing persons, we are seriously considering withdrawing her from the exam, as we cannot confidently guarantee her safety in that area.”

She questioned the allocation system used in assigning candidates to centres, asking why residential addresses appear not to be fully considered in placements.

"Why are candidates not assigned to centres closer to their homes? What is the purpose of collecting their residential addresses if they are still posted far away?"

“We reside in Jos South, yet she has been assigned a centre in Jos North. This is quite troubling,” she added.

Anthony, who stressed that the family’s decision hinges on safety assurances, added that the teenager may not sit for the examination if concerns persist.

“Her safety comes first, and we cannot allow the ‘anyhowness’ of this country to put an innocent child at risk,” she said.

People react to parent's outcry

The development has caused widespread reactions from Nigerians, with many sharing their views on the security situation online.

Anthony Shedrack Takven wrote:

"How about you attach her with an adult who will be with her throughout, to and fro?"

"The situation is a bit calm, although one still has to be careful."

Parent speaks out after seeing daughter’s JAMB centre allocation in Plateau ahead of UTME 2026 exams. Photo: jambhq

Source: UGC

Ferrari Jones said:

"The Plateau state police command has deployed necessary measures to protect all JAMB centres. Feel free, dear. Don't withdraw. The Lord is with her."

Yosi Zandi Kenneth Kazah said:

"They have deployed security to all centres."

"The situation is relatively calm. I was at Gangare two days ago. We have all gone to mingle and do business again."

"Please don't withdraw her; most of the teenagers in my church are in such centres, and we're in Jos South too. They'll all go and take their exams."

"Good luck to all of them."

Asad Imam Mabudi wrote:

"I suggest you get in touch with the JAMB Plateau state branch; they may change the location for her."

"I saw a post about that recently, where some people changed location for the JAMB exams."

UTME 2026 JAMB candidate cries over centre

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a female JAMB candidate, @bforbridget1 on TikTok, expressed frustration after checking her UTME 2026 slip.

The slip showed she was assigned to the Philadelphia CBT Centre in Lagos, scheduled for April 17 at 6:30 am, where she will sit for the Use of English, Economics, Government, and Mathematics examinations.

Source: Legit.ng