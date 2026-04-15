Nigeria faces a major flood threat in 2026, with over 14,000 communities at high risk

The Annual Flood Outlook warns of severe impacts on agriculture, infrastructure, and livelihoods nationwide

Authorities urge urgent preparation as flash, coastal, and riverine flooding are expected across multiple states

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, has sounded the alarm that 14,118 communities in 266 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) face the risk of severe flooding in 2026.

He made this disclosure during the presentation of the 2026 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

Nigeria faces rising flood risk across 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Photo credit: Peeterv/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Annual flood outlook 2026

The 2026 AFO, themed Smart Water Resources Management – Moving from Oil to Water Based Economy, was presented under the auspices of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA). The report provides evidence-based predictions to help governments, agencies, and communities prepare ahead of the flood season. The Minister emphasised: “Early information saves lives, livelihoods, protects infrastructure, and reduces economic losses.”

High flood risk areas

According to the forecast:

14,118 communities in 266 LGAs across 33 states and FCT fall within high flood risk zones.

States include Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara and the FCT.

According to Dailytrust, flooding is expected between April and November, 2026, with impacts on agriculture, livelihoods, livestock, infrastructure, and the environment.

Monthly breakdown of high flood risk

April – June 2026: 9,021 communities in 188 LGAs.

July – September 2026: 14,158 communities in 263 LGAs.

October – November 2026: 11,575 communities in 224 LGAs.

Moderate and minimal flood risk

The report also highlighted:

15,597 communities in 405 LGAs across 35 states (except Ekiti) will experience moderate flood risk.

923 communities in 77 LGAs across 24 states will face minimal flood risk.

Monthly breakdown of moderate flood risk

April – June 2026: 8,225 communities in 228 LGAs.

July – September 2026: 15,621 communities in 407 LGAs.

October – November 2026: 9,263 communities in 272 LGAs.

Flash and urban flooding

Flash and urban flooding are projected in major cities due to high rainfall, poor drainage management, and lack of flood resilience structures. Cities at risk include:

Abakaliki, Abeokuta, Abuja, Asaba, Benin City, Birnin–Kebbi, Calabar, Ibadan, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Makurdi, Nguru, Onitsha, Oshogbo, Port Harcourt, Sokoto, Warri and Yola.

Coastal and riverine flooding

Coastal and riverine flooding is expected in Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers and Ondo due to rising sea levels and tidal surges. This will affect fishing, wildlife habitats, and river navigation.

The Minister urged state governments, local authorities, disaster management agencies, farmers, and community leaders to carefully study the findings and advisories in the document and take proactive steps to prepare for the flood season.

Urban centres suffer flash flooding due to poor drainage and heavy rainfall. Photo credit: Peeterv/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

10 states likely to experience flooding in April

Legit.ng earlier reported that The federal government has issued a warning that several locations across 10 states may experience heavy rainfall, potentially leading to flooding, between April 8 and April 12, 2026.

The warning was released by the National Flood Early Warning Centre of the Federal Ministry of Environment in a flood prediction notice dated April 8, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng