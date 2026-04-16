Yul Edochie has issued advice to men who are being disrespected in their marriages and relationships

The Nollywood actor advised men on one strong move they should take against their partners

His cryptic message has, however, sparked conversation about his marriage to his estranged wife, May

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has stirred reactions on social media with his bold message to men, urging them to stop tolerating women who disrespect them.

In a tweet via his official X handle on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Yul, who sparked outrage on social media over his actions on his first daughter Daniele's birthday, admonished men to stop tolerating nonsense in the name of marriage or a relationship.

Yul Edochie advises men to leave marriages where they are being disrespected. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He advised men to immediately end marriages or relationships where their wife or girlfriend showed disrespect.

According to Yul, respect was non-negotiable for men.

"Men stop tolerating nonsense in the name of marriage or relationship. If your wife or girlfriend doesn’t respect you, dump her immediately and get someone who respects you. Your respect as a man is non-negotiable," he wrote.

Yul Edochie advises men on strong action to take if disrespected in marriage. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie's message to men about respect in marriages and relationships is below:

Backlash trails Yul Edochie's advice to men

Reacting, some netizens criticised Yul's credibility, citing his separation from his first wife, May. Many also questioned if disrespect was the reason for his separation from May.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

X4484048585551X commented:

"Is that why you dumped your previous wife, it’s just a question."

NwaUmuchu said:

"Were you disrespectful that Mary dumped you and chased you from Lagos to Abuja. From house owner to to tenant hoping that corrupt APC gives you peanut to stand again. Otilor! No shishi for you."

ALARIBE commented:

"You can't tolerate your wife and you're preaching to Nigerians to tolerate apc government with their evil spirit."

Eurozone286716 said:

"Just accept that May dumped you. You kept on begging her and she refused. Now you are twisting the narrative. Obasi left over is your choice, atụrụ."

Queen_mimilove said:

"Oga you are in no position to give such advice, your new wife doesn't even respect you on social media talk more of at home. you don cast already so rest."

Kenneth81503890 commented:

"But your daughter doesn't respect you why have you not dumped her."

edunaija16 said:

"If you fail as a man or fail in your marriage no come dey advice us for this app....you fail in your marriage doesn't me another person will fail."

What Yul Edochie said about May's children

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie addressed the claim that he was not on good terms with his children, with May, revealing that he has a cordial relationship with them.

He also revealed he doesn't post his children with May on social media because there is a court order barring him from doing so due to his ongoing divorce case with May.

"The fact of the matter is that I'm still in contact with my children and I still send my son money through their mother," he said in part.

Source: Legit.ng