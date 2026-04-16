A young lady who graduated from a college of health technology went back to rewrite her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

The new student celebrated as she gained admission to study her dream course at Olabisi Onabanjo University

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady, Olawole Deborah, celebrated as she gained admission into Olabisi Onabanjo University

She narrated how she graduated and signed out from the Pogil College of Health Technology in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

A graduate who went back to write UTME gains admission to study her dream course. Photo: @olawoleomolayo0

Source: TikTok

Graduate gains admission into OOU

Identified as @olawoleomolayo0 on TikTok, the lady shared photos from her sign-out at the college of health technology.

Checks on her TikTok page revealed that she was inducted as a registered community health practitioner (RCHP).

Her post read:

“One minute I’m signing out. Next minute I’m starting all over. Didn’t regret my first decision and never regretting of my second one as well.”

While responding to a comment, she said:

"POGIL isn’t useless actually ,I’m working with govt with my certificate even while.I just wish to further. I’m not regretting and I won’t have any reason to regret ijn

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions as lady gains admission into OOU

Ada said:

"I’m also from this useless Pogil Abeg show me way on how you gained admission im also sitting for jamb this year Abeg."

Mind said:

"Comeback and tell us if you don’t have any regrets yet."

Adefunke-not-Funke said:

"I'm in my final year in a federal college of education studying yoruba/english and also in my first year in OOU studying broadcasting."

ADA said:

"My next move but I never get money,God should send sponsor,just got my Bsc in microbiology but I want to go for nursing."

Dee said:

"omooo I'm starting again too o i finished from a college of health I'm writing jamb on Friday ooo."

Home of Davi said:

"Rooting for you. I’m also starting a new degree soon this year for another 4yrs, I’m happy for me."

DAMOLA said:

"Exactly cause the fact that their department is not yet accredited doesn’t mean the school is a useless school others are actually working with their certificate even with the fact that some claimed it’s a useless school."

Tinukhe Pearl said:

"All the best sis I graduated from health tech too am writing jamb this year to start over."

A graduate who went back to write UTME gains admission to study pharmacy at OOU. Photo: @olawoleomolayo0

Source: TikTok

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng