A Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, said nobody knows Atiku Abubakar as Sadiq

Ajayi said Atiku, who went after President Tinubu's academic records is not even sure of his name

Tinubu's aide it is ironic that Atiku wants Nigerians to accept his explanation that he is the same person who sat for WASC as Sadiq.

FCT, Abuja - A Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has started explaining why he has Sadiq in the WAEC result he submitted to INEC.

Ajayi said Atiku who was busy going after President Tinubu’s academic records from Chicago State University is not even sure of his WAEC result.

Alleged forged WAEC result: Tinubu’s aide says nobody knows Atiku as Sadiq Photo Credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

In a post made via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @TheTope_Ajayi, said nobody knows Atiku as Sadiq not even as his middle name.

Tinubu’s aide said Atiku wants Nigerians to believe that he is the same person who sat for WASC as Sadiq because he had sworn an affidavit.

Ajayi said that the same Atiku don’t want President Tinubu to enjoy the same privilege of presenting his own case before Nigerians.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar went to America to look for President Tinubu's certificate and to also find out whether he went to school as a female or male, why he himself is not even sure of his own name in Nigeria.

“The name on the WASC certificate he submitted to INEC reads Sadiq Abubakar. We have never known him as Sadiq even as a middle name.

“He has already started explaining himself.

“The PDP candidate said he swore to an affidavit to declare that he Atiku Abubakar is the same person who sat for WASC as Sadiq.

“The irony here is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wants us to accept his explanation as the true and correct situation of his case while President Tinubu should not enjoy same privilege of presenting his own case before Nigerians.

This life!

“I used Sadiq Abubakar to sit for WAEC”: Atiku reacts to alleged certificate forgery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku responded to allegations that he forged his secondary school certificate with the name “Sadiq Abubakar” in his O’level certificate.

Atiku confirmed that his O’level carried the name “Sadiq Abubakar” but swore an affidavit after he passed his exam to change his name.

Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the PDP, confirmed Atiku’s response via a social media post on Tuesday, October 10.

