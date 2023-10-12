Nigerians have been told to remain calm and wait for the verdict of the Supreme Court on President Bola Tinubu's certificate saga

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo made the call, stating that nobody should overheat the polity to create chaos and instability in the country

The group Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, expressed confidence in the Supreme Court's ability to deliver a fair judgement

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on Nigerians to desist from heightening tensions and overheating the polity as they await the outcome of the Supreme Court on the ongoing Chicago State University certificate saga involving President Bola Tinubu.

Ohanaeze Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, October 11, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Ohanaeze said Nigerians should remain calm and wait for the verdict of the Supreme Court on Tinubu's certificate Photo Credits: Atiku Abubakar/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Isiguzoro appealed to Nigerians to remain calm and wait for the verdict of the Supreme Court.

He said nobody should use the alleged certificate forgery to cause chaos and instability because it would not augur well for the country.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization said it believes the Supreme Court will deliver a just and fair verdict.

“The allegations of discrepancy on President Tinubu’s Chicago State University of the United States of America certificate are serious and must be thoroughly investigated. However, we caution against any attempt to use the allegations to cause chaos and instability in the country.

