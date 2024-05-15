Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance.

FCT, Abuja - Matthew Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, on Wednesday, May 15, visited President Bola Tinubu at the state house in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that Kukah has been one of the fiercest critics of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bishop Kukah says one year is not enough to judge Tinubu’s government. Photo credits: @NigeriaGov, @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

'Guarantee welfare of Nigerians' - Kukah to Tinubu

After the meeting, Kukah said one year is not enough to pass judgement on President Tinubu’s government.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Bishop Kukah stated this while speaking to state house correspondents shortly after meeting with the Nigerian leader at the presidential villa, Channels Television noted.

According to him, although it was too soon to judge the administration, citizens have, however, found themselves in a difficult situation.

Describing the pains as unintended, he blamed it on government policies, which he hoped would be amended for the sake of the welfare of the people.

He said reviewing such policies was necessary because the essence of government is to guarantee the welfare and security of the people.

Leadership newspaper quoted Bishop Kukah as saying:

“I’m sure many people will tell you that one year is not enough to make a judgement. However, from where we all stand, we know that we are all in a very difficult situation.

“Nigerians are in various levels of pain and they are pains that are unintended. But they are the results of certain policy decisions that hopefully, with time, can be amended to serve the welfare of the people."

Source: Legit.ng