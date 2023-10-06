PDP's Atiku Abubakar had on Thursday, October 5, addressed a press conference following the deposition made by the Chicago State University (CSU) over the degree President Bola Tinubu obtained from the university in 1979

In the deposition, the university said President Tinubu graduated from the university as he claimed

The university was, however, not categorical when asked if the certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was forged

Ikeja, Lagos state - Apostle Bolaji Akinyemi has said Nigerians cannot get rid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Akinyemi asked citizens not to “expect justice” in Tinubu’s academic records probed by Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are challenging Tinubu's victory at the Supreme Court. Photo credits: Bolaji Akinyemi, Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Chicago university: 'Don't expect justice'

The cleric insinuated that Nigerians who have hope that the Supreme Court would sack President Tinubu would be disappointed in the end.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote on his known Facebook page recently:

“Take it or leave it, we are stuck to he or she (apparently referring to President Tinubu). To expect justice on the strength of the document CSU handed to Atiku before the Supreme Court is to believe that lies will rule in favour of truth.

“The same writers are busy writing the ruling, you will open your mouth and not be able to close it before the Supreme Court. But take this from me and take it to the Bank. Corruption has hit the peak of its potency over Nigeria and a decline is naturally the next direction of movement.

“Welcome to fulfillment of prophecy! Welcome to New Nigeria!”

Tinubu's lawyer explains president's gender error

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Tinubu’s lawyer, Wole Afolabi, attributed the gender error on Tinubu's Chicago State University certificate to a mix-up.

Tinubu’s academic certificate obtained from the university has been the subject of hot controversy in recent days, especially as the legal battle extended to the United States of America.

Omokri writes open letter to PDP

Legit.ng also reported that Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the PDP on Friday, October 6, wrote a letter to his party.

Omokri, in the letter, claimed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), “knew he could not win” the 2023 election while contesting.

Source: Legit.ng