The Labour Party (LP) bannerman, Peter Obi, has been criticised for his press conference about President Bola Tinubu

Obi was critiqued by the former boss of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie

The 68-year-old former appointee of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari urged Obi to retire and enjoy retirement with his grandchildren

FCT, Abuja - Lauretta Onochie, a former appointee of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has slammed Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of LP at the 2023 polls, for questioning the identity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that since the final verdict of the presidential election petition tribunal, President Tinubu has been the centre of controversy as questions have been asked about the authenticity of his academic records from the Chicago State University in Illinois, United States.

Peter Obi has urged President Bola Tinubu to come out clean on his identity. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Lauretta Onochie

Atiku's case against Tinubu

Tinubu's archrival and presidential bannerman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, filed an application to a US court requesting Tinubu's academic records from CSU.

Atiku ended up winning the legal battle after the court dismissed the appeal of President Tinubu's legal attornies to block the request.

The former vice president has since filed an appeal before the Supreme Court to challenge the election tribunal's verdict. He has also requested to present the documents he obtained from CSU as evidence to argue his case against Tinubu.

Meanwhile, in a recent press conference in Abuja, Peter Obi expressed his displeasure over the attention and stigma the entire saga had cost Nigeria and Nigerians on the international scene.

Obi said:

"...Tinubu’s many lingering identity question marks have further worsened Nigeria’s less-than-glorious image internationally. Uninformed outsiders now see every other Nigerian as a potential fraudster, certain forger, or identity thief.

"The controversy is unnecessary, just as the implicit global embarrassment could have been avoided."

The former Anambra State governor further urged Tinubu to clear himself, noting that the president owes it to the 200 million Nigerian population.

Obi said:

"The people deserve to know for a certainty the true identity of their leader, and this overrides whatever rights he may have to personal privacy."

Onochie slams Obi

Reacting to Obi's speech, Onochie, in a lengthy social media post, rubbished the position of the LP bannerman.

The former boss of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) described Obi's speech as " idiotic" and "shameless."

She wrote:

"Just go home, Peter. Put your feet up and enjoy your retirement and grandchildren as I'm doing."

