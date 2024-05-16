The police in Oyo have on Thursday, May 16, paraded Auxiliary, a prominent transport leader in Nigeria's southwest region

Auxiliary is accused of involvement in several cases of alleged armed robbery, murder and kidnappings

The ex-chieftain of the Park Management System in Oyo state was recently arrested by security operatives at his residence in Olodo area of Ibadan

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and security matters.

Ibadan, Oyo state - The police in Oyo state on Thursday, May 16, paraded Lamidi Mukaila, popularly known as Auxiliary, the former chairman of the Park Management System (PMS).

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Auxiliary's arraignment date will be announced.

Police parade Auxiliary days after security operatives arrested him. Photos credit: @ridoradeola

Source: Twitter

Parading Auxiliary, Hamzat Adebola, the commissioner of police (CP) in the southwest state, said discreet intelligence led to the former Oyo motor park boss' arrest earlier in May 2023 — 11 months after he was declared wanted in connection with offences ranging from murder, attempted murder, arms dealing, armed robbery and kidnapping.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Adebola said:

“Discreet intelligence-led search commenced for the sacked PMS chieftain. With the help of technology, collaborative efforts with sister services and community policing, many locations were identified, traced and combed for months until his recent arrest in a concerted effort with our sister services."

A statement shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Oyo police command provided further details.

It reads:

"The declaration in 2023 was in furtherance of a coordinated intelligence-led raid between 30th-31st/5/23 in line with standard operating procedure, where a total of 78 suspects, comprising 49 male and 29 female suspects were arrested with some of them serving different prison terms.

"So also, exhibits recovered in his possession at his Diamond Hotel residence around Alakia-Isebo Egbeda under Egbeda local government area at the time include two SMG riffles with two magazines, one AK-47 rifle, one pump action rifle, nine locally made pistols, two English pistols with magazine, 70 rounds of Ak-47 ammunitions, 338 pieces of live cartridges - 62 expended."

"Others are 13 pieces of 9-mm ammunition, 9 jack knives, 3 axes, 400 pieces of long machetes, 1 hammer, 1 walkie-talkie device, 1 army camouflage jacket, 1 bullet-proof jacket with the inscription 'Kiriji heritage defence’', 3 international passports, a huge cache of criminal charms, 1 damaged handcuff, 3 long swords, 3 portrait pictures, 1 traditional crown and staff."

Watch the video of Auxiliary with security agents below:

Video of Auxiliary with knives causes stir

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video showed Auxiliary armed with knives.

The video elicited reactions on the social networking site, Twitter.

Source: Legit.ng