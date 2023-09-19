Breaking: Atiku Officially Files Appeal Against Tribunal Judgment at Supreme Court
The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, has filed a petition at the Supreme Court to overturn the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which upheld Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration as the winner of the 2023 presidential election on September 6.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Source: Legit.ng