The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has not ended his legal battle challenging the process and election that brought President Bola Ahmed Tinubu into office

Obi's former principal, Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP), is also 'seeking justice' at the Supreme Court

Commenting on the legal tussle and its accompanying expectations, a Lagos-based cleric, Prophet David Kingleo Elijah, unveiled a prophecy

FCT, Abuja - Prophet David Kingleo Elijah, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, has predicted that Nigerians will be “so worried” upon the judgement of the Supreme Court.

The cleric said “a lot of things” will unfold between the present period and the end of 2023, asking citizens to pray vigorously.

All eyes are on the judiciary as Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi know fate at the Supreme Court. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

'Nigerians may be worried after court's verdict'

Prophet Elijah stated these recently while giving a prophecy via Possibility TV.

His words:

“What is this I’m seeing? And The Lord took me to the Supreme Court. When the judgement was passed out, people were so worried, people were so troubled.

“A lot of things are going to unfold from now till the end of this year.

“If there is anything that we are going to see in the physical world, it has to start from the spiritual world.”

