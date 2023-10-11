Peter Obi's critic, Reno Omokri, has not slowed down on his criticism of the Labour Party presidential candidate

Omokri described Wednesday's world press conference by Obi as a "rant", and asked President Bola Tinubu not to pay attention to it

Omokri said Obi is not clean and therefore lacks the moral right to ask his political rivals to be completely honest

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, has counselled President Bola Tinubu to ignore a "rant" from Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Obi had called on Tinubu to save Nigeria and himself from what he described as “protracted embarrassment and undue anxiety” over the controversy surrounding his academic certificate.

Omokro has often been critical of Obi. Photo credits: Reno Omokri, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

"Obi should hide face in shame": Omokri

His comment came after a US court ordered the Chicago State University (CSU) to release Tinubu's academic records at the request of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

But in reaction to the press conference, Omokri, in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, October 11, said "Nigeria, indeed, dodged a bullet with Obi".

The diaspora-based social media personality asked Obi to stop "pointing fingers".

His post reads in full:

"My counsel to President Bola Tinubu is to ignore today's rant from Peter Obi. Someone who meticulously obeys IPOB's sit-at-home order has the audacity to pontificate about what embarrasses Nigeria? It is only in Nigeria that a man who was so ashamed of his university degree that he refused to tender it to the Independent National Electoral Commission will be foolhardy enough to cast aspersions on another man who was bold enough to declare his.

"Six months ago, Peter Obi threatened to sue Peoples Gazette for publishing his leaked audio, where he promised to wage a religious war against the Muslim Ummah. He has still not sued. And rather than hide his face in shame, he is now pointing fingers.

"A man who could not come clean on a phone call he had expressing hatred for Muslims is now asking Tinubu to come clean. Peter Obi should first confess to making that call and admit to planning a religious war on the Muslim Ummah.

"The same Peter Obi went to Arewa House on Monday, October 17, 2022, and defended ESN, the armed wing of IPOB, while lying that it was the Governors of the Southeast who founded ESN, and so he could not condemn them, when in fact, ESN was established on December 13, 2020, by Nnamdi Kanu.

"Indeed, Nigeria dodged a bullet with Peter Obi. If he had won, Nigeria's Muslims may have faced what Gaza's population is currently facing."

Obi challenges Tinubu over certificate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi called on Tinubu to reveal his true identity by “telling Nigerians who he is.”

The former governor of Anambra state said the recent brouhaha about his academic records at the CSU was unnecessary.

Source: Legit.ng