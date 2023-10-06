The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, has given its final verdict on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Okey Ahiwe, challenging the victory of Gov. Alex Otti.

The tribunal dismissed Ahiwe’s petition for lack of merit, and subsequently resolved in favour of Otti, Vanguard reported.

Tribunal dismisses PDP's petition in Abia Photo Credit: Alex Otti

Source: Facebook

The PDP and Ahiwe had petitioned “that the Respondent was not qualified to run, did not win majority lawful votes, and that there were irregularities at the poll.

After dismissing the motions the Tribunal adjourned for 10 minutes to continue with the petition by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Ikechi Emenike against Gov. Otti.

