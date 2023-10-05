The tribunal has upheld the election of Kebbi state Governor Nasir Idris of the All Progressives Congress

Governor Idris was announced as the winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission

But, the Peoples Democratic Party's candidate had filed a 722-page petition challenging the election of Idris

The Kebbi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Birnin Kebbi has delivered its judgement on the governorship election case.

The tribunal upheld the election of Governor Nasir Idris of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as duly elected governor in the March 18 election, Vanguard reported.

The court gave the ruling on Thursday, October 5.

INEC declares winner of Kebbi governorship election

Recall that Idris was declared the winner of the Kebbi governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The returning officer for the governorship election, Professor Sa’idu Yusuf, announced that Dr. Idris won the election with a total of 409,225 votes, defeating his rival, Aminu Bande of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 360,940 votes.

Not satisfied, Bande filed a 722-page petition challenging the election of Governor Idris. He alleged that the election was manipulated in favour of the winner.

The retired general announced that his party would approach the tribunal to reclaim his mandate.

What to know about winner of Kebbi guber poll

This article highlights the seven interesting facts you need to know about Governor Idris of Kebbi state.

Governor Idris is a renowned educationist, and trade unionist amongst other things.

