The Abia State House of Assembly election petition tribunal in Umuahia has upheld the victory of the Honorable Solomon Akpulonu, the lawmaker of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing the Obingwa East State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly.

Subsequently, the tribunal dismissed the petition filed by Peter Azubuike of the Labour Party (LP) in the March 18 election against Akpulonu and the PDP, The Nation reported.

Abia tribunal upholds election of PDP lawmaker in Abia



In his petition, Azubuike alleged that there was over-voting in the election and prayed the tribunal to cancel the poll and order for a rerun in 28 polling units.

The Labour Party candidate contended that the election that produced Akpulonu as the lawmaker representing Obingwa East Constituency was not in line with the Electoral Act.

However, Justice Abubakar Idris Kutigi-led panel said that the petition filed by the Labour Party lacked merit and the petitioner could not prove an instance of over-voting and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Kutigi-led panel then declared Akpulonu of the PDP as the rightfully elected winner and slammed a fine of N200,000 on the Labour Party candidate to be paid to the PDP winner.

Speaking to journalist after he verdict was delivered, the PDP candidate commended the tribunal and described the ruling as an erudite and well considered judgment.

