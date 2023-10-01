Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has been accused of funding the court cases of the presidential bannerman of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi

This accusation was made by the All Progressives Youths of Abia under the aegis of the Abia Youths Interest Group (AYIG) platform

The group said Otti is using the state's fund to bankroll Obi's case and that his administration needs more transparency since he assumed office

During a press briefing over the weekend, this allegation was levelled against Governor Otti by the national body of the All Progressives Youths of Abia under the aegis of the Abia Youths Interest Group (AYIG) platform.

Governor Otti, the only serving governor from the stable of the Labour Party, was warned by the group's leadership that it might harm the economy of Abia State.

During the press briefing, the group's head of media, Henry Chigozie, said:

"That Mr. Alex Otti is funding the Presidential Court case of Mr Peter Obi with Abia money, leading to massive retrenchment and sacking of citizens, thereby depriving Abians of the dividends of democracy. So far, in less than three months, over 10,000 Abia workers have been retrenched. This is unacceptable."

Otti's govt lacks transparency and accountability, says AYIG

The group alleged that Otti's administration lacked transparency and accountability while referencing his recent projects, in which costs or contractors are yet to be made public.

They said Otti's style of administration has continuously tried to trigger crises and political instability in the southeast.

Also speaking, the group's spokesperson, Dr Stephen Ukpai Ukwa, said the Labour Party-led Abia government should bear in mind that the state's youths are watching and will resist any act that will endanger the wellbeing of Abia people.

He said:

"Mr. Governor should know that Abia youths will resist any act that will cause problems between us and the President of Nigeria.

"We will resist any act that will endanger the lives of Abia people. So, any act that will lead to the mismanagement of Abia state fund should stop immediately."

"I’ll Use Peter Obi’s Governance Model in Abia," says Alex Otti

Meanwhile, Alex Otti, the Abia state governor-elect, says he will adopt the governance model Peter Obi used in Anambra to govern his state.

Otti, a renowned economist, banker and investor, says cutting the cost of governance is a priority for his administration.

Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, is reputed to have drastically cut down the cost of governance when he presided over Anambra.

Source: Legit.ng