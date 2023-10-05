The APC has condemned Atiku Abubakar's recent move in his quest to seek justice against Bola Tinubu

The leadership of the ruling party on Thursday night disclosed that there was no need for the world press conference since Atiku has filed an appeal against Tinubu at the Supreme Court

This is coming amidst claims by Atiku's lawyer that Tinubu forged the documents he submitted to INEC and their revelations gotten from Chicago's documents

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

The leadership of the nation's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the world press conference held by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

APC reacts to Atiku's world press conference. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Recall that the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 elections, held a press conference on Thursday, October 5 in Abuja, to address salient issues regarding his legal battle against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his findings from the Chicago State University (CSU).

Kalu Kalu, the lawyer to Atiku said that President Tinubu’s academic documents released by the CSU indicated many things about the Nigerian leader.

Kalu claimed the documents that were handed over to Atiku’s team showed several things about Tinubu that were forged.

Reacting to the development, the APC in a post shared on its X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday night, condemned 's move.

The APC queried the need for a press conference after Atiku had filed an appeal against President Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

The party, however, described it as a gross contempt of the final court apex, noting "Atiku has again beaten his tattered drum of shame.

APC tweeted:

YET AGAIN, ATIKU ABUBAKAR BEATS HIS TATTERED DRUM OF SHAME

"We believe @atiku should have known better than to demonstrate gross contempt of the Supreme Court by making public comments on a matter that he has submitted to the court for adjudication."

Nigerians react to APC's reaction to Atiku's World Press Conference

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of the APC on X and reacted to the development.

@GodwinDenzel tweeted:

"So Atiku has beaten his tattered drum of shame not Tinubu the certificate forger? LOL

"The standard will keep going low."

@maaziossy tweeted:

"You don finally cast."

@DigitNovaya tweeted:

"Prepare for mass action people. This time will be different because even the soldiers are hungry. Prepare folks."

@lordfizzle0331 tweeted:

"Loud it, But be like say una dey sleep for that APC sha time to wake up and be active."

@walexandy tweeted:

"Both APC and PBAT media teams are not doing well.

"Ordinary PBAT supporters on this street and every other social media platforms are doing better than una."

Atiku reveals Nigerian who inspired him to go after Tinubu’s Chicago certificate

Legit.ng reported earlier that Atiku Abubakar revealed the Nigerian who inspired him to go after President Tinubu's certificate at Chicago State University (CSU).

Atiku said the late Human Rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi, inspired him to inquire about Tinubu's certificate.

The former vice president disclosed this during a press conference on Thursday, October 5.

Source: Legit.ng