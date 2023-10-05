Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been urged to heal from his loss to President Bola Tinubu at the 2023 presidential polls

Olusegun Dada, the special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, made this appeal via a social media post

He also stated that the absence of state governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Atiku World Press Conference wasn't a sign of good luck

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been tackled by one of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's aides over his world press conference in Abuja on Thursday, October 5.

Atiku and other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) converged in Abuja to answer questions from journalists following his ongoing legal battle with President Tinubu over the authenticity of his academic records from Chicago State University (CSU).

Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu are at loggerheads over the academic records of the latter. Photo Credit: George Osodi

Though accompanied by other top stalwarts of the PDP, Atiku's press conference was without a single state governor under the party's platform.

Reacting to this development, the special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, Olusegun Dada, said it isn't good luck for Atiku to stage a press conference without the presence of a single PDP governor.

Tinubu's aide trolls Atiku

Dada stated this in a post via his X handle, formerly known as Twitter.

He wrote:

"Seeing him sit alone with not even one Governor from his party in what is purported a "World Press Conference" isn't a good look for him."

Dada also stated that Atiku needs to heal and get over his loss against President Tinubu, who won the presidential polls with just a single attempt against Atiku's six shots at the presidency.

He wrote:

"It is not PBAT's fault that he won the Presidency on his first try. Alhaji Atiku needs to heal tbh."

CSU certificate saga: APC trade tackles with Atiku says “political career at a standstill”

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar has been told to rest his legal battle against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The presidential bannerman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Tinubu of forgery.

Atiku, who won a suit against Tinubu at a US court requesting his academic records, would present them before the Nigerian Supreme Court for an appeal of the election tribunal.

