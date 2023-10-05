The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said the late Human Rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi, inspired him to go after the certificate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Chicago State University (CSU)

Atiku stated this while speaking at a press conference on Thursday, October 5, Daily Trust reported.

Atiku says Gani Fawehinmi inspired him to go After Tinubu’s Chicago certificates Photo Credits: Atiku Abubakar/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The former Vice-President said it should not have taken weeks or months for security agencies to verify the certificates of candidates who present themselves for higher office.

“The late Human Rights Gani Fawehinmi has vindicated us. Now he can truly rest in peace knowing that the journey he started 23 years ago is on course.”

Atiku calls on Peter Obi, Kwankwaso to join him in removing Tinubu

Atiku called on his counterparts in the Labour Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso in his move to unseat President Tinubu.

He stated this based on his recent revelation concerning the academic record of President Bola Tinubu at the Chicago State University.

Atiku reveals only reason that'll make him end "fight" with Tinubu

The PDP candidate said he would only 'drop his fight' with President Bola Tinubu "when the Supreme Court of Nigeria rules".

Atiku insisted that President Tinubu forged his Chicago State University (CSU) certificate.

Atiku’s Camp Kicks as Presidential Aide Claims Tinubu Cannot Forge Certificate

Timothy Osadolor, a member of the PDP National Executive Council (NEC), accused Temitope Ajayi, President Tinubu’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, for "defending the indefensible".

Ajayi had said Tinubu’s Chicago State University (CSU) certificate was authentic and not forged as insinuated by the opposition.

Source: Legit.ng